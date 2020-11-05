Paint it bright (but do it right)

What is important to take into consideration when using paint outdoors?

Whatever the application, look for a product with added UV protection to boost longevity.

Look out for textured paints. They give attractive finishes to containers, concrete columns, old wheelbarrows and even a feature wall in the garden.

Before painting any surface, ensure that it is properly prepared. Clean the wall or object before painting and fill any cracks with exterior filler before giving it a light sanding.

For outdoor wooden furniture, choose a quality exterior primer and paint. The paint can be latex or oil-based – choose the primer according to your paint type.