Spilled coffee on your couch? Keep calm and follow these tips

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Have you accidentally spilled some coffee on your couch? With these steps, you can easily remove that brown ugly stain from your sofa. It is best to immediately clean the stain in one of the following ways. This way, your sofa will be looking new again. Step 1: Remove the covers If possible, it is best to remove the cover from the cushion that has the stain on it immediately. This will prevent the stain from getting bigger. If this is impossible with your sofa, then you can skip this step. Step 2: Remove the moisture

Immediately after the spill occurs, it is important to remove the moisture by simply dabbing a towel or a tea towel on it. Using a white cloth is better as coloured material may cause the stain to be worse.

Step 3: Rinse the coffee stain

If it is possible, place the cushion cover or the complete cushion under a cold running tap of water for five minutes. You will notice that the stain becomes less visible.

If it is impossible to remove the cushion cover then instead of rinsing, you may also sprinkle some baking soda and salt directly into the stain then leave it for 30 minutes.

Step 4: Cleaning

You may use a liquid detergent to remove the stain from your sofa. However, be sure it does not contain bleach as this may cause the stain to be worse.

Pour some detergent into the stain and allow it to absorb for about 10 minutes. This method is applicable if you have removed the cushion cover because after 10 minutes you will need to soak the stain in warm water for about 30 minutes. If you are using baking soda then leave it to absorb for a while.

Step 5: Rinse again

After soaking, the coffee stain needs to be rinsed again. Avoid rubbing the stain as it may get bigger or even cause discolouration. If you have already sprinkled baking soda on the coffee stain, now is time to remove it with a vacuum cleaner.

Step 6: Stain remover

If the above-mentioned methods have not worked for you, then using a stain remover will be wise. Give the detergent some time to absorb then wash the cushion cover or the entire cushion in your washing machine.