The fastest and easiest way to remove mould in your fridge

The refrigerator is a very good place for bacteria and mould to grow. Mould grows quicker in foods that contain water and on dry products too. If a fridge has poor air circulation, mould spores are more likely to remain on uncovered products. Have you mistakenly left your food in the fridge for too long? Then there is a good chance that mould has formed in your fridge. For example, if there is a rotten piece of fruit in the fruit and vegetable drawer, fungal spores will soon spread to the other food in the drawer. It is best to give your fridge a good clean if you discover mould inside.

This dirty, greyish blemish can be very difficult to clean off. Fortunately, there is a quick and easy trick to remove the muck.

Lemon

To make your refrigerator mould-free, you will first need to remove the contents. If it’s winter, you can simply put cold goods outside. Otherwise, put your food in a cooler so it does not go bad.

Then fill a small bowl with water and squeeze half a lemon into it. Peel the remaining half and place some lemon peel in the bowl.

Put the dish in your microwave for about three minutes on high (700-Watt microwave). Then put the bowl with the lemon juice straight into your refrigerator and close the door.

Leave the bowl inside for about half an hour then clean the fridge with a dishcloth. The mould should come off easily, leaving your fridge looking spotless and smelling fresh and fruity.