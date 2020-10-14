'The great smell of scrotum': Jeremy Clarkson says his new scented candle smells like his testicles

In a case of she did it first, former “Top Gear” presenter Jeremy Clarkson says the inspiration behind his latest foray into home decor was Gwyneth Paltrow. The British motoring journalist has released an “intimately scented candle”, the Mirror reported. You may be asking, what does it smell like? Well, according to Clarkson the candle smells like his testicles. If you really want to get your hands on the candle, the 60-year-old will be stocking his farm shop Diddly Squat with the novelty item. But unlike Paltrow’s “This Candle Smells Like My Vagina,” it will only cost you £10 (about R200). Clarkson shared a video of himself holding one of his candles, called “This Smells Like My Bollocks”, on Diddly Squat’s Instagram page.

Taking a sniff of the candle, Clarkson says “the great smell of scrotum”.

Clarkson may joke all he wants, but Goop’s candle has been a roaring success.

Known as the candle that launched a thousand headlines, according to Glamour magazine, Paltrow explained the unique meaning behind the “This Smells Like My Vagina” candle during a chat with Jimmy Kimmel earlier in the year.

“It started as a funny joke,” she told Kimmel.

“So Douglas Little, who is the owner of Heretic Perfume, we’re very close friends and we’ve worked together a lot. He does all of our fragrances for us, and one day we were smelling different fragrances and I was joking around and I smelled something and I said … ” (she points at the name of the candle).

”As a joke. But then I was like, ‘Wouldn’t that be cool if somebody actually had the guts to do that?’ ”