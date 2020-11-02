The perfect pergola

Vivien Horler Until there is a vaccine against Covid-19, we’re going to have to continue to take care, which means spending more time at home in our bubbles. And with summer beckoning, this might be the time to build a pergola, so we can enjoy long warm days and evenings outdoors in the safety of our homes. Pergolas extend your living space by becoming an outside room. They can be physically attached to your home or be a freestanding structure in your garden. Pergolas don’t always have a roof but if you want protection from harsh sunshine – for both you and your garden furniture – they can be built with an opaque or translucent ceiling. Latte or bamboo poles can provide a pleasant stripy shade effect.

A pergola – the framework of pillars, beams and rafters – is usually built over a patio or deck which offers a firm floor for outdoor furniture. The pillars can be brick, timber or a combination of these. If you choose timber posts ensure they are set on a metal or brick footing, and not directly into soil, or the wood will rot.

At night you’ll need a source of electricity to power lights and perhaps a fan. Alternatively, fairy lights, solar lamps or candles can provide a romantic glow.

The charm of a pergola is that it is a garden room and plants will soften the structure. These could be climbers that creep up your pillars, perhaps a vine for shade or flowering and scented pot plants.

Costs can range from do-able to substantial, depending on your design and materials. But when you consider you are essentially adding a room to your home, you’ll probably find it’s worth every cent.