Washing powder or liquid detergent: Which is best to use?

When it comes to doing laundry everyone has got their own favourite detergent. Other people prefer a washing powder while others choose a liquid variant. Wondering which of the two really cleans your laundry? Washing with a liquid detergent Liquid detergent is a favourite of many. Why? Because it successfully cleans laundry at a low temperature. The disadvantage of liquid detergent is the price. However, It smells good, comes with an endless number of scents and variants, and is easy to use.

Washing with a powder detergent

Washing powder is usually cheaper than liquid detergent. It makes your laundry smell nice, and it is more durable than liquid. The only disadvantage about washing powder is that when you are washing your laundry at a low temperature it won’t dissolve easily. It can even stain your clothes if too much washing powder has been added and the powder has not properly dissolved.

What is the best choice?

Both products have both advantages and risks. But which one is the best when it comes to getting your laundry cleaner?

This depends on the temperature in which you wash. Will you be running a hot wash? Then you would need to choose the powder variant. Are you spinning your laundry at 30° C? Then you would need to choose the liquid variant. By doing this, you will always have a cleaner wash.