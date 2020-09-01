WATCH: Want a sneak peak inside John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's home before they sell it?

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's home is on sale for $23.95-million (about R397-million). The couple - who are expecting their third child, a sibling for Luna, four, and Miles, two - are selling their Beverly Hills home, which features views of the nearby canyon. The luxurious home is over 8200 square foot and has seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms including a beautiful curving set of stairs and 33-foot ceilings throughout. There is a kitchen - perfect for cookbook authors like Chrissy - to perfect their recipes, whilst the living room has floor-to-ceiling glass windows with views for miles. As well as a spacious family room, the master bedroom suite is complete with a fireplace, a balcony as well as two dressing rooms, walk-in closets and a glam room.

If you're looking for somewhere to relax, there is a comfy home theatre whilst there is also a home gym for anyone into fitness. The outside space is complimented with a heated saltwater pool, jacuzzi, chef's grill and wood-fired oven.

No expense is shared for the decor either with Italian quartz countertops, onyx sinks, ebonised cerused oak floors and mandala-patterned ceilings from Thailand.

The couple have been spending more time at home due to the lockdown and John previously revealed his children have "really enjoyed" having him at home.

He said: "At home we have dance parties after dinner. We have the kids' favourite Disney songs and pop songs but we listen to Daddy's music too. They are one of my focus groups. I wrote 'I Do' with Charlie Puth and it is their favourite song. In lockdown we've been spending so much time with my kids and they have really enjoyed that. It's so good for their development with the age they're at. They have never seen me so much."

To see more of the luxury abode, visit here.