Your Year Ahead The future’s a strange thing. How many times do we sit and imagine it? We’ll often visualise wishes or fears, but even if we get close to our vision - the reality usually turns out to be somewhat different.

This year offers an unforeseen twist, with the doors of opportunity about to swing wide open. As you prepare for the future think big, think love and think abundance. Should late autumn finalise a chapter in your life - take stock and follow up with positive action. By year’s end, you will have grown - in experience, compassion and wisdom.

Aries (March 21 - April 20) With the cosmos offering many Ariens a triad of wealth, pleasure and opportunity, you’d be forgiven for believing in miracles. Here’s your chance to make a dream come true. Truly, it’s a wonderful week for progress, with even the smallest effort on your part producing great results. You’re at your financial, creative and sexual best. Taurus (April 21 - May 20)

Some time in the recent past, inappropriate relationships or situations either at home or at work were weeded out. This may have caused some distress, but it was necessary. The only individuals now left in your life are those of real value. With this improved clarity of vision, you’ll no longer fall under the spell of romantic illusions. Gemini (May 21 - June 21) Almost everything has its upside, which is well worth remembering this week. The real problem is that you may feel a tad dazed or confused. When you feel this vulnerable, it can help to put some distance between you and others. Sit quietly, and come to terms with a few home truths. Learn how to turn current circumstances to your advantage.

Cancer (June 22 - July 22) It’s a week to read all the fine print, and carefully file away important documents so they aren’t lost. Back up all crucial paperwork. Daily routines may cause you to become stressed or agitated, resulting in sleepless nights. Tempers could flare. Avoid letting any aggression to turn into overkill. It’s better to tame the beast within. Leo (July 23 - August 23)

So you’re finally acting on your more ardent ambitions? This means lucrative times ahead. If you’re on a career path, push it for all it’s worth. Financial prospects look bright - and a penchant for speculation should show a great return. Ditto with your love life. Couples should forgive past misgivings, and don’t be afraid to express your emotions. Virgo (August 24 - September 22) This week could start with surprising changes personally or professionally as hidden forces fling you in directions you probably won’t want to go. Exposed secrets or an intense emotional experience may also leave you reeling but soon you’ll come to realise that these changes will have actually improved your life.

Libra (September 23 - October 23) You’ve known for ages how talented you are. And with planetary forces on your side this week, you can finally convince others of the same thing. It’s not often that the cosmos offers such generosity - so make the best of this time while you can. But don’t be too flash with any extra cash - spend only what you can really afford. Scorpio (October 24 - November 22)

It’s the ethereal rather than the material that captures your imagination this week. You can happily enjoy what you’ve accumulated so far, but you also let your mind break away from immediate financial concerns. A socially active Venus also brings new people into your life. Life starts to become more agreeable. Sagittarius (November 23 - December 21) Why is it that you always seem to want the reverse of what’s offered, Sagittarius? When thrown into the limelight, you want quiet. When left alone, you want to be included. Either way, you take to authority like a wild centaur - so heaven help those who push their case beyond reason. This week, too, there’s too much to be done in too little time.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 20) When on a roll, very little can break the Capricorn momentum and if ingenuity is needed this week, you’re well equipped for the tasks at hand. But don’t trust others so readily. Sometimes your genius is left unappreciated, while more dishonest individuals walk away with all the ideas, and the profits. Stay cautious. Aquarius (January 21 - February 18)