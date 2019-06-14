Winter is a time for rest and rejuvenation of body and soul. Pic: Supplied

Winter is a time for rest and rejuvenation of body and soul; the colder months are perfect for pampering yourself and South Africa is home to some amazing restaurants, spas and retailers that will cater to your every need. A day at the spa

The sheer indulgence of a day at the spa will allow you to unwind, while a range of revitalising treatments will revitalise your body from top to toe.

“Winter is harsh on the skin, so keeping moisturised is essential to prevent it from being dry and flaky, having a full body wrap will help give your skin a moisture boost and a beautiful all-over glow.” says Mirjana Brlečić, founder of Nikel Cosmetics.

Next on your spa-day to-do list is a soothing and moisturising facial to make sure your skin looks its best. Introducing Evening Primrose oil into your daily skincare regime is the perfect way to prevent the dryness and flakiness synonymous with winter in many parts of our country.

The art of good eating

As George Bernard Shaw once wrote, “There is no love sincerer than the love of food.”

The cold months evoke memories of comfort food oozing with flavour and richness. What better place to eat than at an authentic Italian restaurant that epitomises delicious meals steeped in tradition and recipes from their Italian roots? The Mastrantonio Group have restaurants in Cape Town, Johannesburg and Durban and have been sharing the art of good eating since 1996. Banish the winter blues with their homemade gnocchi smothered in three-cheese sauce or slow-cooked saltimbocca.

Heart-warming red wines can make this even more indulgent, why not pair your meal with a wine produced right here in South Africa. No need to go all the way to Italy when South Africa now produces wines using traditional Italian grape varietals like Sangiovese that works well with tomato based pasta dishes.

Retail therapy

Retail therapy is a great way to stay indoors and chase away the cold. When it comes to simple elegance and high-quality design and fabrics, Country Road will exceed your expectations. Originating from Australia, Country Road has become the must-have store to get all your fashion needs met. This high-end women’s fashion store is located throughout South Africa and within many Woolworth’s stores.

Enjoying an entertaining night at the movies is also an enjoyable way to spend a winter’s night. Nu Metro premium offers 4D movie experiences that will awaken all your senses with scents, seat movement, sprays, wind, smoke and lightning effects.