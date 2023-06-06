Jetsetting with Janet: 5 romantic getaways destinations in the Cape

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><a>Podcast stream by Fabrik.fm</a> As the cold winter evenings set it and couples look for the perfect getaway, look no further than these five romantic getaways destinations in the Cape. On Jetsetting with Janet, host Janet Pillai speaks to five guests in the tourism and accommodation industry on the benefits of a romantic getaway.

Julu Guest House Situated among the vineyards in Riebeek Kasteel, Julu Guest House is an ideal place to stay if you’re looking for modern and “cozy” accommodation. Founded in May 2021 by owner David and Makhosazana (Max) De Wette Dludla, their country villa was built with love from their 28 year relationship.

KumbuKumbu Lodge Overlooking the Poortjieskloof dam in the Montagu mountains, KumbuKumbu Lodge was a dream realised by Owner Ivonne Koen and her husband. “The dream for a private and secluded couples retreat originated many years ago when my husband and I were looking for a wedding anniversary breakaway in nature, away from all the hustle and bustle. When we bought the farm in this beautiful Montagu area, we decided to build what we couldn't find,” she said.

Oceans Boutique Guest House Enjoy a visual feast of blue skies, sandy beaches and mountainous skylines at Oceans Boutique Guest House. General Manager Lizbe Wessels says the guest house offers various options of accommodation from luxuriously designed rooms, self-catering apartments or even a romantic honeymoon suite.

Vida Nova Retreat Lap up the sights and sounds of Cape Town while still getting that feeling of being on a retreat at Vida Nova Retreat. Duty Manager Temwani Mngoma said this luxury Hout Bay hotel is situated on the scenic southern slopes of Table Mountain, surrounded by panoramic views of the Table Mountain National Park.

Benguela Cove Benguela Cove is the ultimate tourist destination and wine estate. This maritime paradise in Hermanus offers boat trips, vineyard tours, great food and wine pairing, and winery tours. This getaway gem is located in the Western Cape, between Cape Town and Hermanus.