Jetsetting with Janet: Female chefs making magical food in Cape Town

Cape Town has a thriving food scene, but there are some ladies who stand out and are known to add a little bit of magic to their dishes that keep diners coming back for more! On Jetsetting with Janet, host Janet Pillai speaks to acclaimed chefs and restaurant owners about their latest offerings.

Tummy Love A South African household name as well as an internationally acclaimed chef, Jenny Morris continues making waves in the SA food scene. Also known as "The Giggling Gourmet" she is a celebrity chef and radio personality.

Soon to launch is her event venue called “Tummy Love” in Three Anchor Bay with her business partner Ray. “Your mouth is going to love you and your tummy is going to love you,” she said. Indian Chapter

A proud South African of Indian origin, chef Prim Reddy embraces the diverse culinary offering of cosmopolitan SA. Reddy has run the successful restaurant, Indian Chapter for over 12 years old, with their specialty being authentic Indian cuisine from the subcontinent. Speaking on winning the Cookbook of the Year at the International gourmand award in Paris, she attributed her win to her parents.

“I wish they were there because they actually deserved that cookbook. I come from the market, I grew up mixing spices and we come from such humble beginnings. They were my introduction to the culinary world, to spices, what it can do and the magic of food,” she said. Xsite Foods Catering and Events Management company Xsite Foods brings deliciousness to you!