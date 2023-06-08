Jetsetting with Janet: How KZN is a multicultural showpiece

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><a>Podcast stream by Fabrik.fm</a> “It really is a unique fusion of raw natural beauty, modern sophistication, wonderful cultural diversity and a pulsating energy which is set within a breath taking natural setting.” This is what Janet Pillai, host of Jetsetting with Janet had to say about KwaZulu-Natal in this podcast. Originally from the province herself, she speaks to four locals who are in the tourism industry.

Anew Hotels A family business that started in 1952, Anew Hotels & Resorts focus on providing luxury that will leave you feeling relaxed and revitalised after every stay. Group Operations Director Kevin Burley says the group received The Inspiration Award at Africa’s Travel Indaba 2022 for how they have challenged the odds to rise and shine.

“The one thing now that I feel particularly proud of is our service levels, we get so much feedback around the friendliness of our staff and the helpfulness of our staff,” he said. Karkloof Canopy Tours Jump into new adventures at Karkloof Canopy Tours! Owner Kai Schulz says the experience is great for corporates, families or friends who want to experience the outdoors and get a boost of adrenaline.

“If we find the courage to do something like a canopy tour, which is part of a franchise group, our standards meet international standards, and people as young as three years old to 96 years old can do it then we find the courage to do it. And suddenly it's life enriching,” he said. Beverley Country Cottages These self catering cottages and B&B rooms are set in the beautiful Dargle valley of the Natal Midlands.

Owner Kate Kelly says the area is something special and it revives your soul. “It's a gentler pace of life. The people here are community driven, very open minded and just embracing a sort of country hospitality is what we sort of strive for and what we're known for,” she said. Tourism KwaZulu-Natal