Jetsetting with Janet: How these homegrown stars add to the SA flavour

Join Janet Pillai, host of Jetsetting with Janet, as she speaks to homegrown South African talent from several industries on this week's podcast. Barry Hilton

South African humour is synonymous with Barry Hilton, who is an award winning, internationally renowned comedian, keynote speaker and actor who has been bringing laughter to the world for 40 years. In his latest work, “Barry Hilton: My life in 3D” he shares a bit of his own personal story. “I have written a whole keynote speech about my struggles with depression, dyslexia and ADHD, which is, if I may be so bold, it's extremely funny, but it's 100% serious about how you can choose to live your life,” he said.

Vinyl with love With a passion for vinyl, DJ Michael G started hitting the dance music scene in the early 90's as a music fan and a young DJ. “I'm a purist, I come from way back in the day from the 90s and I've got a great collection. I'm also relevant today, meaning I'm playing all the latest and I'm pushing forward the lifestyle and the movement of playing the format of vinyl and DJing with vinyl,” he said.

La Pentola Known for his “Afro Parisian Fusion" style of cuisine Chef Shane Sauvage is one of South Africa’s most acclaimed chefs. While La Pentola was first opened in Pretoria, Sauvage also opened a branch in Hermanus, something he said was a lifetime dream he achieved.

“Now on the ideal day you open the door, you walk into the restaurant you are just struck with this 180 degree sea view with a beautiful view of the mountains as well. Some mornings you are blessed and you'll see a pod of dolphins,” he said. Johannesburg Theatre Marketing Manager Bongani Maseko, who has been promoting Kunene and the King, says they have enjoyed taking the show from the Johannesburg Theatre to Durban, Stellenbosch, and Cape Town.