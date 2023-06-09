Jetsetting with Janet: Luxurious accommodation in Hermanus

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><a>Podcast stream by Fabrik.fm</a> While it may be slightly early for whale season in Hermanus, the stunning coastal town is an ideal place for guests to relax, reset and enjoy one of the world’s most diverse floral kingdoms. On Jetsetting with Janet, host Janet Pillai speaks to several accommodation owners about the area.

Windsor Hotel Hermanus Enjoy a panoramic view at one of the best places to do some relaxing whale-watching at the luxurious 120-year-old Windsor Hotel. Madeleine Smuts said they are situated on the ideal street, on Marine Drive which is known as the champagne mile in Hermanas.

“When you walk on a breezy day on this road, the air from the ocean, the mist from the waves sort of travels through the air and really feels like it pops on your skin like little champagne bubbles,” she said. The Potting Shed Guest House Having moved from the United Kingdom in 2003, Dave and Annamarie have passionately built up the Potting Shed Guest House to the thriving business it is today.

“It was definitely the best decision we've ever made with our lives coming from Essex, just outside London. And now living in this beautiful seaside town of Hermanus, with the beach and the ocean, just literally minutes from the guest house,” said Annamarie. Fynbos Enterprises Known by far and wide for its wide range of natural health and beauty products, a booming pizzeria, and raw fynbos honey, Fynbos Enterprises is a surprise just waiting to be discovered.