Jetsetting with Janet: SA game lodges from all corners of the country

Few experiences can beat the rush of seeing a wild animal — especially one of the big five — stroll close to your game vehicle. Being in the wild is like therapy for many, even more so when you return from your drive to luxury accommodation. Game lodges in South Africa range from rustic bush camps that immerse the guests in the wild side of Africa to luxurious five star retreats that showcase the bush route on a platform of opulence.

On Jetsetting with Janet, host Janet Pillai speaks to people from three game lodges from all corners of the country. Mdluli Safari Lodge Located inside the south-western region within the borders of the Kruger National Park is Mdluli Safari Lodge, which is also a sustainable tourism initiative, and has a proud partnership with the local Mdluli Community.

Executive Director Chris Schalkwyk said the lodge has 50 luxury Safari tented units. “When you come to this place it is absolute tranquillity, the birds and the frogs in the evening, the night jars, it's beautiful. You see the elephants, the buffalo, from your restaurant, from your terrace bar area, from your tent deck in front of your unit,” he said. White Lion Lodge on the Sanbona Wildlife Reserve

If you’re a Capetonian and looking for a wildlife retreat closeby, the White Lion Lodge might just be the place for you! Co-owner of the lodge Gerry Cuje Jakoby, said the Karoo Wilderness Retreat on Route 62 offers a unique nature and wildlife experience with 4 bedrooms, and can host a max. 8 people. “It's not a game park, it's a nature reserve. We do cheetah research, we have buffalos here in the south, we've got elephants in the south, but much more important, as well as the peace and the quietness you actually have in the reserve,” she said.

Ghost Mountain Inn Nestled at the foot of the legendary Ghost Mountain in Mkuze, Northern KwaZulu-Natal, Ghost Mountain Inn is an ideal location from which to explore the game and coastal reserves of Zululand and the Elephant Coast. Hotel Manager Bea Mtetwa says they have 74 rooms in total which includes 3 Suites and 1 Junior Suites all named after the mountains in KZN.