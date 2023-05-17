Jetsetting with Janet: Spas and therapies with a focus on wellness

Instead of jetsetting to another wonderful destination, Janet Pillai, host of Jetsetting with Janet dedicated this week’s podcast to showcase introspection and wellness.
Pillai speaks to four guests who work in the wellness industry.
Scinmed
Aesthetic therapist at Scinmed, Marinique Reynolds, says clients have the opportunity to book and receive some of the most advanced medical and aesthetic treatments available in the country.
“It is your one-stop place for everything. We have plastic surgeons here, we have dermatologists, aesthetic therapists, doctors and dermatologists.
“The clients are our first priority and we ultimately do this for them to help gain more confidence back into their life and actually being able to feel comfortable in their own body and skin,” she said.
Mukda Thai Spa
Offering an authentic Thai wellness experience, Mukda Thai Spa in Gordon's Bay has been successfully running for nine years.
Owner, Mukda, says all of the massage therapists are from Thailand and underwent rigorous training to offer customers the most authentic Thai massages.
Life Day Spa
Spa Manager at Life Day Spa, Natasha De Wet, says the business has a mission to deliver “an extraordinary experience in spa wellness”.
The Spa has internationally qualified therapists and uses the finest global and local brands.
Mayflower Healing Practice
Maya Kooverjee, Owner and Specialized Kinesiologist operating in Kenilworth, Cape Town, says she uses chiropractic practices and Chinese medicine to assist people in healing their bodies, mind and spirit.
“We have all kinds of stressors that we experience, our work, family situations, old beliefs, old patterns and this is one way of releasing what we hold,” she said.
Kooverjee said she uses muscle testing to detect potential imbalances in the body and helps clients find solutions to achieve a well balanced mental, physical and emotional body.
