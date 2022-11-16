Jetsetting with Janet: The winners of the Great Wine Capital awards 2023

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><a>Podcast stream by Fabrik.fm</a> Several wine farms in the Western Cape have been internationally recognised for their innovation and excellence in the field of wine tourism at the Great Wine Capital awards for 2023. This week on Jetsetting with Janet, host Janet Pillai speaks to the winners honoured at the “Best Of Wine Tourism Awards”.

Weltevrede Wine Estate Winner of the Innovative Wine Tourism Experiences and Architecture & Landscape, Weltevrede Wine Estate bagged the overall winner of this year’s Great Wine Capital’s awards. Marketing Manager Steyn Fullard, who has worked at Weltevrede for 14 years says the win means a great deal to all those who work there.

“It is the easiest thing in the world to market this experience because it is really world class. It's a combination of inspiration, history and a sense of adventure and excitement,” he said. Weltevrede is a family owned and operated wine farm situated between the Langeberg mountains and Breede River in the Robertson Wine Valley, exclusively producing premium Chardonnay and Cap Classique. Vergelegen Wine Estate

The 322-year-old wine estate in Somerset West, Vergelegen, walked away this year with the Wine Tourism Services award. Managing Director, Wayne Coetzer said: “These awards are absolutely great because it suddenly endorses the product and puts us on a sort of a world platform.” Creation Wines

Winner of two awards this year, the Wine Tourism Restaurants and the Art & Culture award, Creation Wines prides itself on their hospitality, their exceptional Chardonnay and award-winning Pinot Noir. Carolyn Martin, Co-owner and Brand Innovator said: “When you arrive at creation, nature's art is the first impression. And this inspirational background creates an ideal canvas for a variety of wonderful artistic expressions and genres.” Bosman Hermanus

For the owners and staff of Bosman Hermanus, sustainability is front of mind when running their operations, which is why they received the Sustainable Wine Tourism Practices award. Brand Manager of Bosman Family Vineyards, Carol Bosman, said the farm reflects a proud heritage of a farming community working together for 8 generations. She said there are a number of benefits to winning such a prestigious award.

“I think it's just opening up our eyes to what is going on in the world at the moment and actively making a plan to make a change for the industry and the environment,” she said. Babylonstoren The working farm in the heart of South Africa’s Cape Winelands, won the Accommodation award at the Great Wine Capitals event.

Babylonstoren’s Media Manager, Marisa Fockema, said it’s an absolute honour to be recognized by the awards. “The recognition means a lot especially for our staff and for their dedication and their passion,” she said. Close to Franschhoek, the wine farm has a luxury hotel, spa, winery, farm-to-fork restaurants and is cherished for its magnificent garden of beauty and diversity.

Klein Goederust The first 100% black owned operating wine farm in the Franschhoek Valley, Klein Goederust was awarded “The Authentic South African Experience” at the Ambassador Awards for Wine Tourism 2023. Zenith Van Wyk, Front Of House Manager, said being recognized and receiving this authentic South African experience is an accolade.

“It just all puts our name out there, because we are indeed authentically South African and proud of that,” he said. Tanagra Situated in the MacGregor Valley, Tanagra is one of the ambassadors for the World Wildlife Conservation Pioneer Award.