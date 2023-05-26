Jetsetting with Janet: Whales, wine, and tranquillity in Hermanus

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><a>Podcast stream by Fabrik.fm</a> The coastal town of Hermanus, known for being one of South Africa's most loved tourist destinations, has managed to maintain its quaint and tranquil atmosphere while still offering guests and exciting a wide variety of experiences. On Jetsetting with Janet, host Janet Pillai speaks to three locals in the tourism industry.

Hermanus Whale Watchers A must do experience in Hermanus is whale watching, and General Manager of Hermanus Whale Watchers Linda Chivell said they offer an exciting up-close and personal encounter with Southern Right Whales in their natural environment. “I've been in whale watching for the past 30 years. The Southern Right Whales come here to mate and to calf and that happens between June/July and November,” she said.

Eastbury Cottage and The Mayflower The well-established Eastbury Cottage and The Mayflower accommodation attracts tourists from around the world. Owner Jenny Bowes Fenn is an acclaimed local artist with her original artwork featuring in the Eastbury Cottage.

“We’ve been running for 28 years and it's become very popular. We have guests returning every year. We have our swallows coming out from Europe, England and the States who spend from September through to the end of April here,” she said. Burgundy Restaurant Burgundy is a popular Bistro seafront restaurant that features some of the best local wines from the Hemel-en-Aarde Valley and beyond.