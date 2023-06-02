Jetsetting with Janet: Why Pringle Bay is the perfect small town seaside escape

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><a>Podcast stream by Fabrik.fm</a> Not only is the destination a feast for the eyes, but the route to the small seaside town of Pringle Bay is just as visually pleasing. Situated between Betty's Bay and Gordon's Bay and nestled at the foot of the Hangklip mountain, Pringle Bay is the destination of discussion for this week’s episode of Jetsetting with Janet.

Host Janet Pillai speaks to four locals from the area who are passionate about tourism and community. Fynbos Enterprises Known by far and wide for its wide range of natural health and beauty products, a booming pizzeria, and raw fynbos honey, Fynbos Enterprises is a surprise just waiting to be discovered.

Manager Mariana de Wijn said: “we are very much community oriented. We love people here, we love nature, the critters, the fauna and the flora,”. Pringle Bay Mini Mart A business which is a pivotal part of the Pringle Bay community, the local mini mart run by owners Adriaan and Ilse Halgryn, is a one-stop convenience shop open seven days a week.

“The mini mart, or the general grocer in any small town, is really a huge asset. Because when people or holidaymakers come, and where locals need supplies, they need to go somewhere,” said Ilse. 82 Steps to the Beach The name gives it away! This self catering establishment is one of very few that are so close to the beautiful Pringle Bay Beach.

Manager Harriet Millson said they can accommodate 12 guests and that the Pringle bay area is safe for families. “Pringle Bay is extremely safe. It's a very diverse place, but it's very family orientated as well. early in the mornings and at sundown families will go for walks on the beach. So from a security or safety point of view, there's no problem,” she said. Chadoka Creative

A man of many talents, Takura Chadoka, not only owns a bicycle repairs and rental business but he also uses his shop as a hub for creative arts, including his own artworks. The Chadoka Creative supports local artists, with a range of leather products and also hosts art exhibitions by various local artists on the first Saturday of every month. “It was the best decision that I've ever made in my life to move into Pringle Bay because it gave me the opportunity to be more creative,” he said.