Jetsetting with Janet: Why the KZN South Coast is the ultimate family holiday destination

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><a>Podcast stream by Fabrik.fm</a> The KwaZulu-Natal South Coast holds special childhood memories for Janet Pillai, host of Jetsetting with Janet. She recalls memorable picnics along the scenic route with her family of eight and witnessing the sardine run, also known as “The Greatest Shoal on Earth”. The KZN South Coast stretches 120 kilometres from Scottburgh to Port Edward and inland to Harding. It has also been nicknamed ‘The Golf Coast’ as there are 11 golf courses ranging in difficulty

Pillai speaks to several KZN South Coast residents who work in the tourism industry. Sugar Beach Resort If you’re wondering why it’s called Sugar Beach Resort, Assistant Manager Chantelle Hutchons will happily provide you with a quick history lesson of the area and tell you that the resort was built on sugar cane landscape.

The resort can accommodate up to 56 people sharing. “We have a beautiful rock swimming pool overlooking the ocean and the beach. We have the spa area for the ladies and the gents which includes your Swedish full body massage, including your aromatherapy and hot reflexology,” she said. The Packshed Farm

Connie Kern, co-owner of the Fusion Food Restaurant by Sweetdale, said one of the signature points about the restaurant is creating farm to table meals. “We try to cook as fresh as possible with all homemade products like homemade pastas and breads and chutneys, sauces, ice creams, and obviously try to source everything locally,” she said. South Coast Tourism & Investment Enterprise (SCTIE)

Phelisa Mangcu, CEO of South Coast Tourism & Investment Enterprise, together with her team are tasked with growing and promoting tourism. The region boasts Blue Flag beaches, two world-renowned dive sites, 11 quality golf courses, two iconic gorges, the world’s smallest desert, and endless nature reserves. “The KZN South Coast is the place to be. We have something for everybody in the family. It’s a family-friendly affordable family destination,” she said.

Crocworld Conservation Centre Located in Scottburgh, Crocworld is dedicated to community education and animal rehabilitation to ensure the conservation of local wildlife. Ryan Ferguson, says the centre is home to a wide variety of birds, reptiles and mammals.