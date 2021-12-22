Jumpsuits and Playsuits: An effortless outfit in minutes

From neutral-toned basics to bright pastel hues, choosing the right jumpsuit depends on the occasion. While selecting a dress would be the ‘safe’ option, it rarely has the same impact as a faux leather jumpsuit . Bold and beautiful, opting for this belted look offers a particular wow factor that is perfect for any formal occasion. Although if you’re not ready to step out of your comfort zone, opting for a sleek black pleated jumpsuit will do just the trick.

The all-in-one piece is undoubtedly a statement piece that is worth incorporating in any summer wardrobe. It goes beyond a pair of trousers or maxi dress and instead delves into a much more fashionable territory. While it may be a trend-worthy style, many women still choose to avoid the head-to-toe all in one outfit. Well, if you’re still unsure about dabbling in the striking one-piece, don’t worry, we’ve got you, boo.

Or, perhaps you’re looking for something a bit more on the casual side. While it may sound basic, you can never overlook a casual jumpsuit. Lightweight and comfortable, a casual jumpsuit is an excellent alternative if you’re looking to ditch the jeans and t-shirt look for a bit. The key to choosing the right one lies in its material and silhouette. For a more relaxed and comfy look, our ribbed jumpsuit is the answer. If you prefer more of a chic modest look, choose a wide-leg jumpsuit, layered with a puff-sleeve blouse underneath and a pair of white sneakers, fabulous summer ensemble if you ask us.

If you’re looking for more of a statement, then go bold by adding a printed jumpsuit or playsuit to your summer essentials. Whether you’re heading to your nearest beach or having a picnic with the girls at Kirstenbosch Gardens, patterns are an exciting way to amp up your outfit. For an effortless beach look, choose a striped one-piece with a straw hat and Birkenstock sandals. Or, if you’re in the mood for a more elevated look, our ditsy floral playsuit is the perfect combination between fun and flirty. Now, if you’re not into colourful prints, we’ve even got something for the pastel babes. Our Delia short sleeve button playsuit comes in the prettiest sage shade. Talk about summer-ready, am I right!

Finally, if you’re looking for a more chic and sophisticated look, we suggest our tie-back jumpsuit and our belted Ellis short-sleeved jumpsuit. Featuring a beautiful shade of saffron and v-neckline, our tie-back jumpsuit screams ‘island gal’. Perhaps you’re in the mood to keep things chic, our Ellis short-sleeved jumpsuit is both party and business, thanks to its black floral combo and belted waistline.