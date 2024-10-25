LOOK: Heidi Klum’s most iconic Halloween costumes over the years

Every year, as Halloween approaches, fans eagerly anticipate the elaborate creations of former supermodel and judge of America’s Got Talent, Heidi Klum. Over the years, Klum has continually outdone herself, establishing her reign as the undisputed Queen of Halloween.

With a blend of creativity, artistry, and a penchant for pushing boundaries, her costumes are not just outfits; they are transformative experiences that captivate and often shock her audience. Let’s take a trip down memory lane to celebrate some of Klum’s most iconic Halloween costumes. 2010: Indian Goddess Kali One of her most powerful appearances, Klum embodied the fearsome Hindu goddess Kali.

This stunning yet intimidating costume was steeped in cultural significance and showcased her ability to merge beauty with power. As Hindu Goddess Kali. Picture: Instagram 2011: No-skin look Introducing a truly unsettling concept, Klum opted for a gruesome ensemble that revealed muscle and sinew, pushing the limits of body horror. This shocking creation made many viewers question the very nature of Halloween costumes.

Supermodel Heidi Klum’s no-skin look. Picture: Instagram 2013: The old woman In a remarkable testament to her commitment to characterisation, Klum transformed into a decades-older version of herself. This stunning metamorphosis highlighted her skills in makeup and artistry. The Old Woman. Picture: Instagram 2015: Jessica Rabbit Paying homage to the iconic cartoon character from the film “Who Framed Roger Rabbit”, Klum’s glamorous and sultry Jessica Rabbit was both sexy and recognisable, making it one of her most beloved looks.

Jessica Rabbit. Picture: Instagram 2017: Michael Jackson’s Werewolf Drawing inspiration from the legendary “Thriller” music video, Klum's werewolf transformation was a striking tribute to Jackson’s legacy. The intricate details breathed life into the nostalgic character. Werewolf. Picture: Instagram 2018: Fiona from Shrek Klum’s playful take on Fiona was a delightful nod to the beloved animated featuring fun and familial spirit, demonstrating her ability to mix creativity with whimsy.

Fiona from Shrek. Picture: Instagram 2022: Big fat worm One of her most bizarre and grotesque creations to date, this costume showcased Klum's willingness to venture into the unconventional, making her nearly unrecognisable. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Good Morning America (@goodmorningamerica) 2023: The peacock Last year, Klum dazzled in a vibrant peacock costume that was both elegant and intricate, proving that her flair for theatrics and fashion knows no bounds.