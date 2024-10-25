LOOK: Heidi Klum’s most iconic Halloween costumes over the years

Every year, as Halloween approaches, fans eagerly anticipate the elaborate creations of former supermodel and judge of America’s Got Talent, Heidi Klum.
Over the years, Klum has continually outdone herself, establishing her reign as the undisputed Queen of Halloween.
With a blend of creativity, artistry, and a penchant for pushing boundaries, her costumes are not just outfits; they are transformative experiences that captivate and often shock her audience.
Let’s take a trip down memory lane to celebrate some of Klum’s most iconic Halloween costumes.
2010: Indian Goddess Kali
One of her most powerful appearances, Klum embodied the fearsome Hindu goddess Kali.
This stunning yet intimidating costume was steeped in cultural significance and showcased her ability to merge beauty with power.
2011: No-skin look
Introducing a truly unsettling concept, Klum opted for a gruesome ensemble that revealed muscle and sinew, pushing the limits of body horror.
This shocking creation made many viewers question the very nature of Halloween costumes.
2013: The old woman
In a remarkable testament to her commitment to characterisation, Klum transformed into a decades-older version of herself.
This stunning metamorphosis highlighted her skills in makeup and artistry.
2015: Jessica Rabbit
Paying homage to the iconic cartoon character from the film “Who Framed Roger Rabbit”, Klum’s glamorous and sultry Jessica Rabbit was both sexy and recognisable, making it one of her most beloved looks.
2017: Michael Jackson’s Werewolf
Drawing inspiration from the legendary “Thriller” music video, Klum's werewolf transformation was a striking tribute to Jackson’s legacy.
The intricate details breathed life into the nostalgic character.
2018: Fiona from Shrek
Klum’s playful take on Fiona was a delightful nod to the beloved animated featuring fun and familial spirit, demonstrating her ability to mix creativity with whimsy.
2022: Big fat worm
One of her most bizarre and grotesque creations to date, this costume showcased Klum's willingness to venture into the unconventional, making her nearly unrecognisable.
2023: The peacock
Last year, Klum dazzled in a vibrant peacock costume that was both elegant and intricate, proving that her flair for theatrics and fashion knows no bounds.
IOL Lifestyle