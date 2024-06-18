Five reasons why sex is good for your skin

While sex is undoubtedly a pleasurable experience, do you know that it has it also has numerous benefits for your skin? When you engage in sexual activity, your body releases various hormones and chemicals that can improve the overall health and appearance of your skin.

Here's a breakdown of how a healthy sex life can lead to a healthy glow. Instant glow-up During arousal, your heart rate and blood flow increase. This delivers a rush of oxygen and nutrients to your skin cells, leaving you with a radiant, post-sex flush. Think of it as a natural highlighter.

Endorphins release One of the main benefits of having sex for your skin is the release of endorphins. Endorphins are the body’s natural painkillers and mood elevators and they can help reduce stress, anxiety, and depression. When you’re less stressed, your skin is less likely to break out.

Improved circulation In addition to endorphins, sex also increases blood flow to the skin. This improved circulation can help deliver vital nutrients and oxygen to the skin cells, which can promote cell regeneration and repair. Better blood flow also means better detoxification, as toxins are flushed out of the body more efficiently, resulting in healthier and more vibrant skin.

Collagen boost Collagen is the magic ingredient that keeps your skin plump and youthful. Studies suggest that sex, particularly orgasms, can increase oestrogen levels in women. Oestrogen, in turn, plays a crucial role in collagen production, helping to maintain skin elasticity and diminish wrinkles.