He allows his girlfriend to have sex with other men while he’s at work - it’s not cheating

Whether you’re the cheater or being cheated on, it will never end well. However, that’s not true for this couple.

Cheating has in fact made their relationship stronger. Shocked and confused? So was I even after watching their interview on the YouTube channel, “Love Don’t Judge”. 31-year-old Zoe Grey and Matt, 36, from Cambridge, UK, have been together for four years and early on in their relationship, Matt suggested that his partner could start sleeping with other men.

He explained: "When [she] agreed to it, I was happy, because I’d been cheated on, so I was quite happy to find someone who wasn’t gonna cheat behind my back." When it all started, she would send him videos and pictures of her sexual encounters with other men while he was at work. He refers to these videos as “amateur porn” and that she was his “personal porn star”.

After a while with this arrangement, Zoe, who now has an OnlyFans page, came to Matt with the idea of him sleeping with other women. "I never wanted to sleep with anyone else, at all," said Matt. "[Zoe] just said, 'I want to watch you do it'."

The couple now goes to swinging parties together to meet like-minded people. "I wouldn’t say I’ve never been jealous," Matt admitted. "But it’s quite a nice feeling, even though it’s jealousy, because at the end of the day you know you’re included, you’re coming home to me." The couple always ask each other for permission to sleep with someone else before they do it.

Zoe used to work as a beautician, but after the lockdown prevented her day job Matt suggested that she started making OnlyFans content. Now she works in the adult industry and enjoys her new lifestyle. "My job consists of a lot of selfies. I do a little bit of filming each day for OnlyFans, sometimes I’ll work with other creators." Matt’s role of is taking photos and videos for her page. Their unconventional set-up has raised eyebrows from people around them.