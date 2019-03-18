A first date should also not feel like an interrogation. Pixabay

First dates can be quite nerve-wracking and you could run out of things to say which lead to that moment of awkward silence. Fact questions like “Where are you from?”, “What do you do?” “How many siblings do you have?” are the most common questions people ask, but can be quite boring and feel more like an interview than a date.

Also, fact questions don’t reveal who the person really is. It doesn’t give you insight into their personality, beliefs or passions.

A first date should also not feel like an interrogation. So while you may ask a question, also volunteer information about yourself. Remember the reason you are here is to figure out if this is someone you could get into a relationship with; so you want to get to know them better.

Avoid general questions like “Tell me about yourself”. Seriously, that’s a tough one to answer in 2 minutes with a virtual stranger.

Also stay away from questions about politics, religion, ex-partners, why their last relationship didn’t work or questions about salary. Also don’t spend your time dumping your “stuff” on them. One of the worst questions I’ve heard is: “Why are you still single?” Isn’t that the point of the date? What answer are you expecting anyway – that they give a list of their flaws?

So what questions keep the conversation fun and light while you still get to know the person well enough to decide whether you’d like to see them again?