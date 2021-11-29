16 Days of Activism: Video brings domestic violence victims back to life to warn others

JERUSALEM - "I was Michal Sela," the dead woman says, looking straight into the camera. "In 2019, I was murdered by the man who was my husband, the killer Eliran Malul. And today, after I lost my life, I call on you: Listen to my voice."

The video is part of an Israeli public education campaign that uses artificial intelligence technology to bring five murdered women back to life, to warn others how to protect themselves from abusive relationships.

The clips are made from photographs of the women before they died, using technology to animate them into videos that show them speaking, dubbed by actresses. They were created by the deep-learning start-up D-ID to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women.

Among the women featured is Sela, 32 when she was stabbed to death by her husband in front of their infant daughter in 2019.He was convicted of murder last month.