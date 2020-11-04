25 years after Princess Diana’s infamous Panorama interview, Charles Spencer demands probe

The late Princess of Wales’ brother Charles Spencer has demanded the BBC launch an inquiry after he claimed he was shown “false bank statements” to help encourage his sister to give her famous interview on Panorama in 1995, Hello reported. The ex-wife of Prince Charles caused controversy and a huge upset within the royal family when she revealed all that went wrong in her marriage. Diana shocked with her candour when she famously said“ “Well, there were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded,” during the BBC interview. At the time, she was separated from Charles. According to the magazine, the circumstances behind Diana agreeing to be interviewed by reporter Martin Bashir, prompted a BBC investigation at the time and a recent Channel 4 documentary.

In a letter to BBC director-general Tim Davie, Spencer accused the BBC of a "whitewash" and said "sheer dishonesty" was used to secure the interview.

He claims he was shown “false bank statements” by Bashir, related to alleged payments made to two members of the royal household by the security services for information on his sister, in the hope it would win him an introduction to the princess.

The BBC has since apologised for the faked statements, but it says a note from Diana at the time said she did not see them.

Her note allegedly read: "She hadn't seen the mocked-up documents and they had played no part in her decision to take part in the interview."