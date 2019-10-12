When it comes to one of the key differences between men and women, a popular meme describes it perfectly, “Men, if you ever want to know what a woman’s mind feels like, imagine a browser with 2 857 tabs open, all the time.”
While it’s no secret that women are pros at multitasking and solving problems, there are a few instances where a little helping hand is needed - and it typically has to do with bras, cars and food.
We spoke to three experts who shed some light on how to fix these problems, once and for all.
Bras are like jeans
Choose the bra style that compliments your body best. “Shopping for a new bra? Women should consider that bras are much like jeans,” says Sarah Swainson, managing director of Sarah Elizabeth Bra and Lingerie Specialists.