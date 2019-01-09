Our weddings are deeply personal events that reflect the style and personality of the couple being celebrated, and most spend months making sure every detail is suited to them perfectly – from the venue and décor to the ceremony, guest list and outfits.

Understandably, couples recovering from the chaos of wedding-planning will be looking forward to a honeymoon full of romance and relaxation – nothing wrong with that, right? But why not enhance and personalise your post-nuptial getaway by putting your own special mark on this most anticipated of holidays?

Today’s brides and grooms are looking to bring a little more of themselves into the honeymoon experience. No two couples are the same, so why should their post-wedding celebrations be? The desire for custom-built getaways that show off the happy couple’s shared priorities and worldview has given rise to all sorts of new honeymoon trends that are quickly gaining traction around the world.

Could a niche honeymoon be just the getaway you’re looking for? Read up on four of our favourites for some ideas, then get started planning on the perfect post-wedding break for you and your partner!

Philanthropic and conservation-based honeymoons

We’re living in the age of social, cultural and environmental awareness, and while many couples look forward to a honeymoon of sun, sand and spa treatments, many others feel compelled to make their honeymoon into an opportunity to help others and make a genuine contribution to their destination.

From helping to regrow damaged coral reefs at a gorgeous ocean-front resort, to offering your time as volunteers, there are endless options to give back to both natural environment and the local communities at your destination, while still getting all the romance and relaxation you’d expect on your honeymoon.

Honeymoons for foodies

One of the best parts of any honeymoon is enjoying the new flavours from around the world, and if you and your partner are die-hard foodies, you might even consider making your honeymoon all about the food and little else – and we’re not just talking about stuffy restaurants with crisp white tablecloths, either. Considering a dream beach-getaway in Mauritius? Pair it with a series of authentic Mauritian cooking classes and learn to make a traditional Fish Vindaye, visit a local rum distillery or authentic spice farm, or take in the sights and sounds of the island’s vibrant street food scene. Any destination you can think of is surrounded by a rich culinary history just waiting to be discovered by intrepid travellers with large appetites.

Island Hopping

It’s understandable that when people mention exotic resort locations like Mauritius or the Seychelles, many of us picture a single isolated location. In truth, island nations like these are rarely made up of a single island, and most have so many that their archipelagos are rich with a variety of natural, cultural and experiential activities that couldn’t possibly be found on one island alone. That’s why it’s become common for couples to engage in short bursts of island-hopping during their stay in order to soak up as much of the exotic honeymoon experience as possible. In the Seychelles, for example, a trip to the largest island, Mahé, offers incredible beaches and a wide array of luxurious resorts, as well as access to the capital of the nation, Victoria. Praslin, the second biggest island, is far more laid back, less developed and is perfect for honeymooners looking to explore the Vallée de Mai Nature Reserve UNESCO World Heritage Site and the region’s wild, tropical rainforests. Though some are off-limits to tourists, the Seychelles is made up of over 100 islands.

Why limit yourself when there are countless opportunities to explore, just a short boat ride from your resort?

Wedding-Moons

For ultimate convenience and the opportunity to make extra-special memories, another emerging wedding trend is to roll the wedding and honeymoon into one unforgettable trip.

Take advantage of the destination microwedding trend and get your nearest and dearest to join you at your dream destination for the ceremony. Staying on after the wedding guests have all departed means your honeymoon can start right away, exploring various day trips, rejuvenating couples’ spa treatments and more to make your tropical honeymoon unforgettable.

When it comes to niche honeymoons, all bets are off! All that really matters is that you’re enjoying some much-needed downtime with your special someone, doing things that you both appreciate.

- World Leisure Holidays



