Tuesday, September 13, 2022

4 ways to maintain the spark in a long-distance relationship

It is unwise to be overly ‘close’ and possessive. Picture: Pexels/ Rodnae Productions

Published 1h ago

Many people feel that long-distance relationships never work.

Are you one of them? Well, you just need to learn how to spice up a long-distance relationship.

Here are some ways to spice up a long-distance relationship.

If you are in a long-distance relationship and do not have Skype, now may be a good time to download it. Picture: Pexels/Tima Miroshnichenko

Have an online date

If you are in a long-distance relationship and do not have Skype, now may be a good time to download it.

Using a video webcam to see your partner does not have to be limited to chatting; it can be a source for actually going on a date.

Treat an online date like a real-time date: dress nicely, talk romantically to each other, eat dinner together and talk about your day.

Some couples like to play video games together as a way to connect or participate in other activities that they both enjoy.

Invest in quality sex toys

When you are maintaining your sex life solo, it pays to invest in some electronic assistance. Sex toys are a great way to help you feel sexually fulfilled while your lover is not there in person.

You can use the toys while texting or during video chat to make your intimate time together more powerful. Make sure the toys you purchase are high-quality, though.

When you are maintaining your sex life solo, it pays to invest in some electronic assistance. Picture: Pexels/Anna Shvets

Set an end date

In general, research shows that long-distance relationships are more satisfying and less stressful when they are understood to be temporary and both work off the same general life plan.

Ideally, you should establish a defined time limit from the beginning. Meantime, talk about your future together: plan for vacations, holidays and weekends. Talk about goals for yourselves and, if you are married or engaged, for your future as a couple.

Avoid excessive communication

It is unwise to be overly “close” and possessive. The two of you don’t really have to communicate over 12 hours a day to keep the relationship going.

Many couples think that they need to compensate for the distance by doing more. This is not true. And it might only make things worse.

