Spain's socialist opposition leader Pedro Sanchez smiles at the start of the second day of a motion of no confidence session at the Spanish parliament in Madrid. Picture: AP

He's been dubbed Mr Handsome hours after being sworn in as Spain's new prime minister. But besides his dashing good looks, there might be a few things you might not know about Pedro Sanchez.

He won the support of six other parties

According to BBC News, Sanchez managed to oust Spain's ex-Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy in a vote of no-confidence with the backing of six other parties because of a massive corruption scandal.

A first for Spain's modern history

Sanchez, a known atheist, took his oath to protect the constitution without a bible or crucifix which was a first in the European country's modern history.

Spain's socialist leader Pedro Sanchez prepares to take the oath during the swearing in ceremony at the Zarzuela Palace on the outskirts of Madrid. Picture: AP





He looks good in a tux

He posed for Harper’s Bazaar’s November 2015 Spanish edition with a woman playfully tousling his hair. Politico says the shoot was a recreation of the magazine’s iconic 1965 cover shot of Steve McQueen.

Website screenshot





He has good looks and brains

Sanchez was born in Madrid in 1972 and is a business and economics graduate. He earned three master’s degrees.

Spain's Socialist Party (PSOE) leader Pedro Sanchez gestures during a motion of no confidence debate at Parliament in Madrid. Picture: Reuters





He's a dark horse

Not much is known about his personal life, which makes him even more attractive. But what we do know is that he is married to María Begoña Gómez Fernández, whom he wed in 2006.