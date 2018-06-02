He's been dubbed Mr Handsome hours after being sworn in as Spain's new prime minister. But besides his dashing good looks, there might be a few things you might not know about Pedro Sanchez.
He won the support of six other parties
According to BBC News, Sanchez managed to oust Spain's ex-Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy in a vote of no-confidence with the backing of six other parties because of a massive corruption scandal.
A first for Spain's modern history
Sanchez, a known atheist, took his oath to protect the constitution without a bible or crucifix which was a first in the European country's modern history.
He looks good in a tux
He posed for Harper’s Bazaar’s November 2015 Spanish edition with a woman playfully tousling his hair. Politico says the shoot was a recreation of the magazine’s iconic 1965 cover shot of Steve McQueen.
He has good looks and brains
Sanchez was born in Madrid in 1972 and is a business and economics graduate. He earned three master’s degrees.
He's a dark horse
Not much is known about his personal life, which makes him even more attractive. But what we do know is that he is married to María Begoña Gómez Fernández, whom he wed in 2006.