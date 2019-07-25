Boris Johnson's girlfriend, Carrie Symonds, is seen outside Downing Street in London. Picture: Reuters

Now that Boris Johnson has been sworn in as the UK's new prime minister, most people seem to be interested in his personal life, mainly his long-term partner Carrie Symonds. Twenty four years his junior, various British tabloids have been rummaging through her past exploits to dig up some proverbial dirt on the ex-PR manager. And dig they did. Here's what we do know about her so far:

Who is Carrie Symonds?

According to Hello magazine, she's the daughter of The Independent's co-founder Matthew Symonds and one of the newspaper's lawyers Josephine Mcaffee.

With a privileged upbringing in southwest London, she was enrolled at private school, Godolphin and Latymer School in Hammersmith, before studying history of art and theatre studies at the University of Warwick.

Like Johnson, she is a Conservative and former director of communications for the Conservative Party.

How did the couple meet?

Here's where the rumour mill has gone into overdrive, but it's unclear how the two actually met. Elle reported that news first broke of their relationship after Johnson announced his divorce from Marina Wheeler, following reports about his alleged affairs.

Symonds was director of communications for a year – before reportedly resigning – once her relationship with Johnson was leaked to the tabloids.

Why she's keeping out of the spotlight

According to various reports, the 31-year-old was not present when Johnson was named as PM and instead he was joined by his family. Since his bid for PM, she's remained relatively out of the spotlight.

Are rumours about their tumultuous relationship true?

In June, a neighbour called the police to report what appeared to be a loud argument between the couple. The Guardian reported that neighbours could hear a woman screaming, "slamming and banging" and shouting for the man to "get off me" and "get out of my flat".

The Met Police told the newspaper: "Police attended and spoke to all occupants of the address, who were all safe and well. There were no offences or concerns apparent to the officers and there was no cause for police action."

Will she be joining Johnson at No.10 Downing Street?

Well, yes and no. According to The Sun, the couple will be occupying the large flat next to No.10. A source close to Johnson confirmed his living arrangements by bagging a spacious home above No.11, but said: “Boris is only following precedent”.