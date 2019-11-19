Itumeleng Khune's bride-to-be, Sphelele Makhunga. Picture: Instagram.
Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune is officially off the dating pool after he paid lobola for his girlfriend (now bride-to-be) Sphelele  Makhunga. 

The football star took to Instagram to post a picture of his lovely wife-to-be who wore a grey maxi dress, a blanket over the shoulders and a doek. 

View this post on Instagram

Hey #MrsK ☺️🥂🍾 @laaylaymak ❤️

A post shared by itukhune32🇿🇦 (@itukhune32) on

Makhunga is relatively unknown in the public eye, we've compiled five things  we know about Mrs Khune to be. 

1. She's a naturalista

More than once, Makhunga has been seen flaunting her natural hair afro on her Instagram page. 

View this post on Instagram

AFRO GANG. #girlswithafros

A post shared by Sphelele Mak (@laaylaymak) on


2. She's from Durban

Like most of Khune's previous girlfriends, Makhunga  is also from eThekwini. Perhaps it's safe to say the goalie has a thing for Zulu girls. 

View this post on Instagram

!

A post shared by Sphelele Mak (@laaylaymak) on

3. She's a model

Although it is still uncertain which agency is she signed to, Makhunga is a model.

View this post on Instagram

Every girl is a Princess.👸🏽💕

A post shared by Sphelele Mak (@laaylaymak) on


4. She's a foodie

The Durbanite is a foodie. She enjoys preparing mouth-watering food herself and her family. 

View this post on Instagram

A colorful homemade early lunch. #Foodie 🐻

A post shared by Sphelele Mak (@laaylaymak) on


5. She's a student

She's studying at Varsity College. 

View this post on Instagram

Featuring @phume_iam 's boot 😏

A post shared by Sphelele Mak (@laaylaymak) on