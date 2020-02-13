A number of other social media users posted videos depicting similar traumatising experiences. Picture: PxFuel

Social media has been abuzz with outrage after a local singer recorded a man peeping underneath his bathroom stall in a shopping centre. A number of other social media users posted videos depicting similar traumatising experiences and raised the question: “With Peeping Toms turning what should be a private space into a ‘hunting ground’, should security be stationed outside secluded bathrooms in shopping malls?”

"Our sense of safety in shopping centres has steadily been eroded. Incidents where women and men are targeted in bathrooms are exceptionally traumatic and the ultimate invasion of privacy," says Casey Rousseau from 1st for Women.

"Until such time that effective security measures are put in place, it’s up to each of us to take adequate precautions to ensure our safety. Unfortunately, not many people know what to do when they are caught up in a situation like this."

1st for Women Insurance provides guidelines of what to do to avoid being targeted, and how to handle the situation if you are: