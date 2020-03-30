8 date ideas for lockdown love

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

As a nation, we find ourselves in unusual circumstances. Relationships are having to take a backseat. But if we find a way to work around the difficulties, now could be the perfect time to make our romantic relationships even stronger. The folks at Orbit have come up with some really cool ideas for top date ideas for lockdown love. Get dressed up and cook something special We might be stuck at home but that doesn’t mean we can’t enjoy a date with our number one. So, why not cook a super special meal together, get in your glad rags and turn up and turn out for a sophisticated evening of love, laughter, food and fun? Make it a theme night

Choose a theme and centre everything you do on the theme. For example, if you pick a Mexican theme, get crafty with Mexican fiesta decorations, make authentic Mexican tacos, drink tequila and watch 'How to be a Latin Lover' on Netflix. There are so many options. Go Italian with pasta, tiramisu and Italian opera or revisit 1950s America for burgers, shakes and a golden oldie like 'Grease'.

Have a home picnic

If it’s warm enough, head out into your garden and have a picnic. If it is a bit too chilly, spread a quilt out on your floor, make some top-notch tasty sandwiches, and enjoy indoor date vibes with a difference.

Create a spa night

To really unwind and pamper yourselves, create a spa night at home. You can be as ambitious as you want and can include facials, manicures, pedicures, massages and a bubble bath or steamy shower. Make it extra special with spa food like strawberries, chocolates, cucumber or fruit-infused water.

Take YouTube dance lessons

Just because you’re on lockdown, does not mean you can’t get your jive on. YouTube is full of videos on how to do just about any kind of dancing. Bring up a video and have fun learning some new routines and dance moves with your lover.

Have a game night

Put your phones down for a night and gather out all the board and card games you can find. If you want to amp up the ante, why not bet household chores or favours for each game? Make a range of finger foods and enjoy a little healthy competition. Just remember, no sore losers allowed.

Watch a concert at home

Find a recording of a concert of a favourite artist you both love and create the experience of seeing them "live" without the crowds or dodgy sound from the comfort of your own home.

Do some body painting

Release your inner van Gogh and do a little painting together. Turn the heat up and use each other as canvases. You can either purchase some body paint that glows in the dark (very cool) or you can make some of your own that’s edible.