A modern love story that started in the DMs: Musa Mthombeni reveals how he met Liesl Laurie

Medical doctor and entertainer Musa Mthombeni is officially off the bachelor list as he recently proposed to former Miss South Africa Liesl Laurie. The couple kept their relationship private for almost a year until June 27, when they announced their engagement on Instagram.

Since the engagement announcement, the Trending SA host has been updating his followers about his relationship with the Eldorado Park beauty. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Musa Mthombeni (@drmusamthombeni) He told his 578K Instagram followers that their relationship started in their DMs.

He said: “One year ago on this day, the 2nd of July, my dear friend @dr_khanyile posted a picture of @liesllaurie on her IG stories. I commented on this story with a “😍” and sent @dr_khanyile a voice note highlighting my utter excitement for this post. “Within the hour, I sent @liesllaurie a sweet innocent message, and as they say… the rest is history. Since that day, I’ve spoken to @liesllaurie every day, throughout the day. The love of my life and future wife. “Thank you, @liesllaurie and thank you @dr_khanyile, for uk’phapha(being forward) and for posting that story. I now have a caring, kind, beautiful and future wife who reciprocates the love I deserve, everyday!! Also, I have a delicious voice! Can you hear the notes I’m hitting?!!!”

The former YOTV child star also revealed how the love of his life threw him a surprise party on his birthday. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Musa Mthombeni (@drmusamthombeni) “Throwback to my surprise birthday organised by my sexy baby @liesllaurie. My friends were threatened within an inch of their lives not to even post the shoulder of my now fiancée. “Thank you for obliging dear friends. Also, your invites and presence at this party will now exclude you from the wedding. Give other children a chance. Thanks. Regards,