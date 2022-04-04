A toast to love? Best man declares his undying love for bride at her wedding reception

Desiree White, 32, thought she had her life figured out. She had just said her wedding vows to the man she thought was The One. But when her best friend and best man got up to make his speech at her wedding reception, she was left with a moment of doubt.

By the time Bryant made his toast, he admittedly had a few too many to drink. What he said next was something White never expected. When her story went viral on TikTok, Kennedy News and Media got hold of her to find out the real turn of events.

#husbandandwife #husbandwifecomedy #comedy #couplescomedy #marriage #crazy #marriagehumor #fypシ #foryouu ♬ Crazy - Patsy Cline @desiree.white We still makes fun of him for it #husbandwife “He said, ‘I remember the first moment I saw Desiree, I loved her. I fell in love with her. I knew she had to be mine. I thought she was the most beautiful person I’ve ever seen in my life,’” White, now a mother of four, told the publication. She added: “He said, ‘She’s the best person I’ve ever met. I’ve never met anyone like her. Then I found out she already had a boyfriend and I thought I needed to find out a way to get her, but then I met [White’s ex-husband] and we became friends.”

@desiree.white Full disclosure: I say “um” a lot and detour stories 😅 but I really did my best for you guys. Let me know if theres more I need to explain better lol ♬ original sound - Desiree White He ended his speech with an awkward: “Love you both - congratulations.”

White said Bryant’s admission of love was met with a long awkward pause. She admitted she was confused by her friend’s declaration, considering their friendship had been completely platonic. But she left it at that, thinking he was drunk and lonely.

Less than a year later, White's marriage was on the rocks and she was heading for divorce.

“When [my ex and I] broke up and divorced, I went through a depression and really secluded myself. I just didn’t want to make an effort for anything,” she said during one of her TikTok videos. “He’d ask me to eat with him or hang out and watch a show. He was trying to be there for me.” And on one of those occasions, that’s when they shared their first kiss.