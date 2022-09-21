Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Adam Levine admits to ‘crossing the line’ with flirtatious behaviour but denies cheating allegations

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo. Picture: AP

Published 2h ago

Share

Adam Levine “crossed the line” with his flirtatious behaviour – but has denied cheating on his wife.

The 43-year-old pop star has rubbished claims made by Instagram model Sumner Stroh that he cheated on Behati Prinsloo – although he’s confessed to showing “poor judgement”.

In a statement on Instagram, Levine – who has been married to the model since 2014, said: “A lot is being said about me right now and I want to clear the air.

“I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in any kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life. (sic)”

Levine and Prinsloo – who have Dusty, 5, and Gio, 5, together – have announced they’re expecting their third child.

More on this

And although Levine has confessed to “inappropriate” behaviour, he’s promised he won’t repeat his mistake.

He said: “In certain instances it became inappropriate; I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family.

“My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it. And we will get through it together.”

The Maroon 5 star made the statement after Stroh claimed she dated the singer for about a year. She also shared Instagram messages that she claimed were from Levine.

Stroh said in a TikTok video: “At the time, I was young, I was naive and, quite frankly, I feel exploited.”

The Instagram model even suggested that Levine wanted to name his third child with Prinsloo after her.

Stroh said: “He said, ‘Ok, serious question. I’m having another baby and if it’s (a) boy I really wanna name it Sumner. You OK with that? Dead serious.’”

