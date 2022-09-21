Adam Levine's nice guy image smashed to smithereens after more women come forward with receipts

Adam Levine’s former yoga instructor has become the fourth woman to allege he sent her a flirtatious text, hours after he denied cheating on wife Behati Prinsloo. Alanna Zabel has taken to her Instagram Story with the hashtag #ExposeAdamLevine to claim the Maroon 5 front man, who she worked with between 2007 and 2010, sent her a single flirty text while he was still romantically involved with waitress Becky Ginos, whom he dated between 2006 and 2009.

Zabel says the alleged texts destroyed her life as her "jealous ex" saw them and was "violent" with her. She wrote: “One day he texted me saying ‘I want to spend the day with you naked.’ I was in the bath but my jealous ex saw it and went into a rage. “I assured my ex that I was sure it was meant for Adam’s then-girlfriend, Becky, and was a mistake. I texted Adam to ask if that was the case. Adam didn’t reply …”

She went on to claim she tried to contact the “This Love” hitmaker about it but he ghosted her and fired her from his tour. Zabel said: “Massive life changing, destructive moment, and when I told Adam he ignored it, never apologised (sic), removed me from the upcoming tour and iced me out during one of the most devastating times of my life, all from his one flirtatious text. (sic)" Before the text, Zabel claimed Levine would often make flirtatious comments, such as she “had the best ass in town.”

After three other women came forward with similar experiences, Levine admitted he had "crossed the line" with his flirtatious behaviour, but denied cheating on his wife. The 43-year-old pop star rubbished claims made by Instagram model Sumner Stroh that he cheated on Prinsloo - although he confessed to showing "poor judgement".

In a statement on Instagram, Levine – who has been married to the Namibian beauty since 2014 – said: "A lot is being said about me right now and I want to clear the air. "I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life. (sic)"

Levine and Prinsloo – who have Dusty, five, and Gio, four, together – recently announced they're expecting their third child. And although Levine has confessed to "inappropriate" behaviour, he's promised he won't repeat his mistake. He said: "In certain instances it became inappropriate; I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family.

"My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it. And we will get through it together.” Sumner claimed she dated the singer for about a year, and shared Instagram messages that she claimed were from Adam. Sumner said in a TikTok video: "At the time, I was young, I was naive and, quite frankly, I feel exploited."