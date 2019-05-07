Award-winning British singer, Adele. Picture: Reuters

London - It's safe to say that despite her global fame and £140-million fortune, Adele hasn’t had the best year. The singer recently announced she had split from Simon Konecki after eight years together, three of them as husband and wife.

But she seemed to be taking it in her stride with a spirited Instagram message on her 31st birthday on Sunday vowing to spend time focusing on herself and keep her chin up.

She also gave her 31 million followers a glimpse of the outfit she wore for her birthday party.

A black and white photograph showed her in a glitzy dress with striking eye make-up and false lashes and painted nails.

"This is 31," she wrote "Thank f****** God. 30 tried me so hard but I’m owning it and trying my hardest to lean in to it all.

"No matter how long we’re here for life is constant and complicated at times. I’ve changed drastically in the last couple years and I’m still changing and that’s OK."

Adele, who has a six-year-old son with her "soulmate and best mate" Konecki, insisted she is looking forward to the future.

She said: "31 is going to be a big ol’ year and I’m going to spend it all on myself. For the first time in a decade I’m ready to feel the world around me and look up for once."

Further on in the post, the Tottenham-born singer advised her followers: "Be kind to yourself people, we’re only human. Go slow, put your phone down and laugh out loud at every opportunity.

"Learning to really truly love yourself is it, and I’ve only just realised that is more than enough ... Chin up eh."

Adele confirmed her separation from Konecki, 45, last month.

They had married in 2016, but managed to keep it secret until the following year when she made an announcement while receiving an award at the Grammys.

Last month sources claimed the pair had been "living separate lives" amid speculation that they had already divorced.

The couple signed no pre-nuptial agreement, however, there have been reports that their money will be divided amicably.

The singer has said the pair were committed to raising their son Angelo together "lovingly".

Daily Mail