After 38 years together, Kurt Russell’s favourite part is keeping Goldie Hawn happy

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Kurt Russell says Goldie Hawn’s “happiness is irresistible”. The couple have been together for 38 years and are still going strong, and Kurt has now explained his favourite part of life with his partner is making her happy. When asked what he loves most about Goldie, he said: "I love the things that happen in our life and whatever part of it that I am, I’m happy for …" Goldie then interjected: "So far I'm not in this story.” And Kurt, 69, continued: "Hang on, it’s coming. Wait for it. The way she is when she’s happy is irresistible. I like that. That’s what I love most about Goldie.”

The ‘Overboard’ actress then listed the things she loves most about her boyfriend, explaining Kurt “can’t lie”, and doesn’t “fake” anything.

She said: "Like it or not, he can’t lie. I mean, he’s lied a little. But the truth of the matter is that what you see is what you get. He doesn’t fake. He’s not a womaniser, where he’s [trying to be] cool. I like the fact that he’s not pretending to be somebody else.”

Goldie, 75, also said she loves Kurt’s childlike nature.

She added: "He has a child in him. He loves to play. He laughs big. He’s really, really smart. I like that when he puts his mind to something, it can be a little obsessive-compulsive, but at the same time, he gets it right. I think he’s one of the great actors of all time. And he’s a fantastic father. So I win because I can think exactly what I love about him.”

And although there’s plenty of things they love about each other, the couple also have small things they find annoying about one another, including the way they like to sleep.

Speaking to People magazine, Goldie said: "We've been together all these years. Right? I like to sleep in a dark room. I think it's really good. And he likes a light on.

“And I'll say, 'Honey, can you turn the light off?' And he says, 'Don't you need a nightlight somewhere?’ Now that's 38 years of this same conversation. The answer is no, I like a dark room.”

And Kurt added: "So when I bang on the walls when I have to get up to go to the bathroom, we now understand why. If you ever see bruises it's generally a middle of the night thing because I couldn't find the doorway."