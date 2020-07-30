After a string of failed marriages, Demi Moore is learning to ’love herself’

Demi Moore is “learning to love” herself following her string of troubled marriages.

The ‘Ghost’ star has been married three times to Freddy Moore, Bruce Willis, and Ashton Kutcher, and has said that after “changing” herself “over and over” to fit what other people want her to be, she is finally learning to love and “accept” who she is.

She said: “I think it’s a process of, not to sound cliche, but it’s really a process of learning to love yourself, accepting who you are just as you are. For me, I changed myself over and over to fit what I thought somebody else wanted.”

Demi - who has daughters Rumer, 31, Scout, 29, and Tallulah, 26, with her second husband and actor Bruce Willis - thinks it’s “really commendable” to be “working through a relationship” in current times, but thinks true love can only last when both parties have an “acceptance” of themselves first.

She added: “Working through a relationship is really commendable in our disposable times. To go through the journey of really honouring the love that brought you together in the first place, and to really give it all you’ve got, but you can’t do that without that love and acceptance of yourself.”