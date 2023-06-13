After all these years, Emtee is still crushing on Pearl Thusi: ‘The hood would be so proud if I hit that’

Local rapper Emtee has set social media ablaze with his public display of affection towards renowned actress and media personality Pearl Thusi. Emtee, who seems to have harboured a deep admiration for Thusi for an extended period, seized the opportunity to express his feelings on Instagram.

Sharing one of her controversial pictures that has been causing a commotion on social media, and in which she confidently dons a revealing sheer outfit that leaves little to the imagination, the rapper revealed his burning desire for the actress. Emtee suggested that his followers would rejoice if he were to have an intimate connection with Thusi, playfully hinting at a potential romantic involvement. “No cap in my raps. The hood would be so proud if I hit that 😊 (just saying) 🤷🏽‍♂️ @pearlthusi,” he wrote.