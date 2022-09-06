Alex Rodriguez is once again a bachelor after ending romance with Kathryne Padgett

Alex Rodriguez has reportedly split from girlfriend Kathryne Padgett. After his engagement to Jennifer Lopez – who recently got married to former flame Ben Affleck – ended after two years in April 2021, the retired baseball player was linked to model Padgett and said to be “living his best life”.

However, according to an insider, Rodriguez, 47, is single again but remains on good terms with his ex. The source told The New York Post’s Page Six Column: “They’re good friends – they’re just each single. They broke up, but they’re super tight. It’s all good. “Alex is having fun and hanging out with his family.”

The sporting legend is focused on his daughters, Natasha, 17, and Ella, 14 – whom he has with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis – and work. The source added: “They parted ways, but remain great friends. He’s concentrating on his family and his businesses.” Lopez and Affleck – who were initially engaged from 2002 to 2004 – rekindled their romance shortly after the “Get Right” hitmaker’s split from Rodriguez, but he’s said to be “happy” for the pair.

A source recently said: “(His) relationship (with Lopez) ended a while ago – he’s made peace with how things ended. He respects her and truly wishes her nothing but the best.” Rodriguez recently reflected on their relationship fondly and revealed they continue to do what they can for the benefit of their family. He said: “Look, we had a great time. More importantly, we always put the kids front and centre in everything we do…”

“Here’s what I will tell you about Jennifer, and I was telling some of my colleagues here the other day, she’s the most talented human being I’ve ever been around. “Hardest worker. And I think she is the greatest live performer in the world today that’s alive.” Lopez has twins Max and Emme, 14, with ex-husband Marc Anthony.