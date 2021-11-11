All the single ladies - today is Singles’ Day and here’s how to celebrate in ways only singles can

All the single ladies put your hands up. It’s Singles’ Day and there is so much to celebrate.

While there are many women who are blissfully happy in relationships or desperately want to be in one, there are those who are quite happy to be single. Whether you are still waiting for Mr Right or have made the conscious decision to be single, today is your day! I love the fact that there is a day dedicated to singles.

Yes, there is much to be said about the love and comfort of being in a relationship, but there is just as much to be said about the joys and freedom of NOT being in a relationship. Not having toilet seat wars, having clothes inside the laundry basket instead of next to it, and basically just having peace and quiet are a few of the many perks that come with being single. So, ladies, pop a bottle of champagne or make yourself a Gin and Tonic with all the trimmings and take a moment to enjoy your relationship status.

While you are sipping on your bubbly, here is how to pamper your beautiful self in ways only a single lady can. Run a hot bubble bath and soak in it for as long as you want Those in any kind of situationship, especially when there are children involved, will tell you that in itself is a luxury. To relax in the tub without any interruption is pure bliss.

Soak in a long hot bath. Picture: Pexels Slip into some sexy lingerie and indulge in a bowl of sweet strawberries and melted chocolate - any of your favourite treats really. Now you might be thinking that this is more of a couples thing to do, but hear me out. Guys love lingerie but they generally can’t wait to get you out of it, and let’s be honest, ladies, we feel fabulous in it so we want to keep it on as long as we can. Enjoy your body. Picture: Pexels Enjoy your body and how it looks and feels in the expensive lingerie you have given yourself.