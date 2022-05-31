‘Am I the a$$hole?’ Angry wife, who refused to give her lying husband the new wi-fi password, asks Reddit users

One of the worst ways to punish a teenager is to deny them access to the home wi-fi. And the easiest way to do that is to change the password.

“Home is where the wi-fi connects automatically,” is one of those silly, but oh so true, sayings people use for home comforts. However, when you’re device doesn’t automatically connect to the wi-fi it will most certainly have you, especially if you’re a teenager, freaking out. Imagine the horror when a man realises that his device is no longer connecting to the home wi-fi because the password has been changed.

A 32-year-old wife took to the reddit “Am I the A$$hole” group asking whether she’s the bad person for refusing to give her husband the new password? She goes into great detail about why she felt she needed to do so. User Sandy20994 said they were struggling financially due to the fact that her 30-year-old husband is unemployed after apparently being fired from his job in retail.

“Money is tight and the load fell on me completely to provide for us and pay for everything including WiFi.” Going up in flames. An angry wife, who refused to give her lying husband the new wi-fi password, wants to know if she is the bad person. UNSPLASH Since then she’s noticed that her husband has been “spending most of his time on his phone” and she’s paying more towards wi-fi service because of his “endless activities on the internet”. “I keep asking if he is looking for a job and he'd say yes, but it's been 3 months now” she adds.

She didn’t say much on the matter until she ran into her husband’s ex-boss and confronted him about firing her husband. She found out that her husband had in fact quit his job. She was “shocked and also fuming”. She confronted her husband and he admitted it was true.

“I lost it at him and I told him I was losing so much money on WiFi service and so I changed the password prohibiting him from using the internet again til he start helping pay for it. “He got mad and shouted about how I was robbing him of his rights to use the internet, But I stated that the internet is a privilege not a right but he called me selfish and unsupportive. I left for work later and he kept calling me telling me to give up the password but I kept refusing.” In response to her question, “Am I the a$$hole?” many users felt that she wasn’t.