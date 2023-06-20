‘Am I the a**hole for not paying my best friend back after she had sex with my boyfriend?’

There’s an unwritten rule that besties don’t have sex with each other’s boyfriends. Another unwritten rule is that you never lend a friend money.

Break any of one these rules and a friendship is tested. Break both these rules and that is the end of even the closest friendships. This Reddit user borrowed money from her friend and after finding out that she slept with her boyfriend, she doesn’t want to pay her bestie the money back.

Needless to say, that’s a recipe for absolute disaster! The Reddit user, PepperE36, took to the popular app’s AITAH group to find out from others if she’s the a**hole for not wanting to pay her best friend back. “So I've owed my friend about $100 for a while because I've been out of work. I moved and am still learning the area and trying to find a job.

“My (now ex) boyfriend was going to move down here but things got rocky, we argued and that same night he and my (now ex) best friend had sex. “We actually broke up the next day and he was incredibly mean to me, insulted me, accused me of cheating, told me to go to hell etc. She defended him and kept having sex with him so I dropped them both,” wrote the obviously distraught user. Her friend is now asking her to pay back the money.

“She keeps asking for me to pay her back but at this point, I don't really want to. I pay my debts back usually I just haven't had a chance to yet,” she wrote. “If don't pay her back, am I the a**hole?” she’s now asked Reddit users. Here are a few of the responses.

“Tell her it’s your matchmaking finders fee. Explain that it was really difficult to find someone as completely repulsive as she was requesting so there would be no refunds as you managed to match her beautifully with someone as totally awful as she is,” commented one user.