'Am I the a**hole for throwing away food my wife put in my freezer and then putting a padlock on it?’

One thing about marriage, it will test you and make you humble. Even some people with the strongest resolve find themselves giving in and compromising their sanity just for the sake of keeping the peace.

This poor guy had to take his grievances to Reddit just to find out if he was an A-hole for going to extremes because of his wife’s hoarding problem. Posting his question on the IATA forum, he asked: “AITA (am I the a-hole) for throwing away the food my wife put in my freezer and then putting a padlock on it?” The couple had been married for four years and usually get along fine.

But one thing he can’t stand is his wife’s tendency to ovestack their freezer with food. “Simply put, my wife stuffs the freezer full of food constantly. There is absolutely zero space for me to put anything in there,” wrote BigDreamsSmallC*ck. At first he tried to solve the problem by purchasing the biggest freezer they could find.

“She interpreted this as an invitation to buy more frozen food so she could play microwave dinner Tetris with the freezer,” he added. Taking matters into his own hands, he secretly bought another freezer and hid it in their basement. The secret didn’t last for long.

“A couple of days later I went down to the basement to get something from my freezer, and there I found it about 70% full of microwave dinners. “I calmly went downstairs with a large garbage bag, threw everything into it, and then tossed it into our trash bin. Then I found a padlock I had lying around and locked it with a chain.” The question is: Was he justified in his drastic actions?

