Amanda Bynes credits new bae Paul Michael for being 'great influence’ on her

Amanda Bynes is in "a much healthier place". The 'She's the Man' actress, who lives in a "sober community", has had treatment to learn to deal with her social anxiety and her fiance Paul Michael has been "a great influence" on her. An insider told E! News: "She's still with Paul, and he's actually a great influence on her. He's an advocate for her sobriety, and he's just a really wonderful, nice person. She's definitely been in a much healthier place." The 34-year-old actress - who is under the conservatorship of her parents - is said to be on "great terms" with her mom and dad. And Amanda has been hard at work on getting her Bachelor's Degree from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising (FIDM).

The source added: "She's on great terms with her parents right now, too.

"Amanda and Paul don't live together. They spend a lot of time together, but Amanda still does live in a sober living community. Overall Amanda is doing great right now."

In May, Amanda took to social media to share that she was "back on track" and "doing well".

She wrote: "Update: Getting my Bachelor's degree from FIDM ... Taking online classes, trying to get a 4.0 GPA :] ... Looking forward to starting my online store in the future #goals … Spent the last two months in treatment. Worked on coping skills to help with my social anxiety that caused me to drop out of school months ago. Back on track and doing well! I'm now living in transitional living and doing therapy during the week. Still engaged to tha love of my life Paul ... Hope you're all staying safe! (sic)"

Back in March, it was revealed Amanda was receiving "mental health" treatment, as her lawyer asked fans not to "speculate" on her personal life while she focuses on "getting better".

Amanda's lawyer David Esquibias said at the time: "Any reports that Amanda is suffering from drug or alcohol addiction issues are completely false. We ask for privacy during this time, and for any speculation about her personal life from the public and the media to cease so Amanda can focus on getting better."

Whilst Amanda - who has struggled with substance abuse in the past - is very loved up with Paul, she cannot legally get married without the permission of the judge in her conservatorship case.