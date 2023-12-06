Angelina Jolie plans to move to Cambodia once divorce settled with Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie has claimed she "lost the ability to live and travel as freely" amid her divorce. The 48-year-old actress - who met Brad Pitt in 2005 and married him 2014 before splitting two years later, sparking a seven-year divorce battle over custody of their six children - wants to move away from Hollywood to live in her home in Asia once the legal proceedings are over.

She told WSJ. Magazine: "It’s part of what happened after my divorce - I lost the ability to live and travel as freely. I will move when I can... "I grew up in quite a shallow place. Of all the places in the world, Hollywood is not a healthy place. So you seek authenticity." The 'Maleficent' star - whose parents Jon Voight and Marcheline Bertand were both actors - noted that growing up around Hollywood meant she was "never very impressed" by it.

She added: "I never bought into it as significant or important." Jolie admitted if she knew what her career would bring, she might have decided to take a different path. She explained: "When I was starting out, it wasn't as much of an expectation to be as public, to share so much."

That includes the ongoing divorce with ex Pitt, and she noted how it has also impacted their children Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 18, Shiloh, 17, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 15. She noted: "We had to heal. There are things we needed to heal from." Once she does get to leave Hollywood, the star wants to find "authenticity" with her children and spend more time at her home in Cambodia.

She revealed: "They are the closest people to me and my life, and they're my close friends. We're seven very different people, which is our strength."